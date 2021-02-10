Advertisement

Mon Power to have emergency interruption in Fairmont area Thursday, Feb. 11

Power lines
Power lines
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management says Mon Power will have an emergency interruption in the Fairmont area to upgrade facilities on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Emergency officials say the outage will affect 846 customers in the area.

Customers will experience a service interruption beginning at approximately 4 a.m that will last until about 5 a.m.

Emergency officials say affected customers should be notified, but if someone is curious, they can call the 800 number (800-686-0022).

Here are some of the affected streets:

Markwood Dr.

Meadowlark Ln.

Camelot Trl Park

Greenbrier Hts.

Greenbrier Plz.

Short Ave.

Lowell St.

Fennimore St.

Field St.

Hillcrest Rd.

Weatherwax St.

Husky Hwy.

Locust Ave.

Bonasso Dr.

College Park

Cleveland Ave.

Pheasant Dr.

Country Club Rd.

Sterling Rd.

Hamilton St.

Oakwood Mob Home Park

Monroe St.

Glenn Ave.

View Ave.

