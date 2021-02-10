Advertisement

No. 14 West Virginia pulls away from TTU, 82-71 to sweep season series

Sean McNeil: 26 points, 5-7 from three
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Tx. (WDTV) - Junior guard Sean McNeil poured in a game-high 26 points and went 5-of-7 from three as No. 14 West Virginia (14-5) pulled away from No. 7 Texas Tech (14-6).

The Mountaineers sweep the season series with the Red Raiders.

Reigning Big 12 Player of the Week Deuce McBride scored 20 points and Derek Culver added 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Mac McClung led the Red Raiders with 17 points and Terrence Shannon added 13.

The Mountaineers hosts No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday at 1 p.m.

