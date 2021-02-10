Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Wisdom

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The one thing Wisdom doesn’t know is why she’s been with us for over ONE YEAR!

Wisdom is a about 4 years old, probably American Pitbull Terrier or American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is housebroken and crate trained and weighs about 65lbs. She is medium energy and would do well with daily walks, but is still working on leash manners. She responds well to formal training. She has a sweet, goofy, bulldozer personality so may need a slow introduction to little humans but LOOOVVESS cuddling and attention from everyone she meets. She hasn’t done well with other dogs or cats at her foster mom’s and so she will need to be the only pet in the home.

She is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and flea treatment.

Her adoption fee is $150. If you’re interested in a Love for Life, please visit //www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application to put in an application for Wisdom.

