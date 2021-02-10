Advertisement

Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand

The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday...
The U.S. Geological Agency says a magnitude 7.7 quake hit north of New Zealand on Wednesday evening.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency says the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It says it was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
WV DOH hiring
W.Va. Division of Highways hiring, some positions are local
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
funeral attendance
Behind the mask: WV Batman says he has a similar story to Braxton County three-year-old boy who died-now inspiring others through his children’s book
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

FILE - This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was...
Chinese spacecraft enters Mars orbit, 2nd in 2 days after UAE
The WV DHHR is reporting 25 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 429 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths in W.Va.
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
Workers wave off a team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their...
EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan
LIVE: White House COVID task force briefing