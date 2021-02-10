Preston County towns receive no candidate sign-ups for municipal offices; town halls respond

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two towns in Preston County did not receive any municipal candidate sign-ups before the Jan. 30. deadline.

Albright was one of the counties, leaving the current council no choice but to keep their positions until the time comes for another election year or they find a replacement. The Mayor of Albright believes his council wants to stay in these positions.

“To be on the ballot as a first signer, the time passed faster then they (council members) expected,” said Mayor Roger Titchenell.

On Wednesday night, Mayor Titchenell plans to discuss it further during their council meeting, especially now that he is ready to turn the title of mayor over to someone else.

“I’ve been here for 8 years, I’m 82-years-old and I’ve got a motorcycle I want to ride,” Mayor Titchenell said. “It kind of worried me that nobody signed up, so I did state today that I will run again if I can keep my council.”

The town of Tunnelton is experiencing the same problem. The clerk says they are creating an ordinance to be put on the county ballot next year in hopes to see change, not only in those that are running, but from voters too.

“We really think it will help because our election year two years ago, we had a total of six voters,” said Tunnelton Clerk Rita Nicholson.

Titchenell thinks the solution will come from more interaction from the community.

“We need more ideas on what to do for the town, because I don’t think up things like I used to, I need help there,” Titchenell continued.

For anyone who may now consider running for either municipal office, you can do so by filling out a write-in form by April 13.

