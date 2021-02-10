5 News Snow Forecast

W.Va (WDTV) - Snow is now showing up on our radar and it will begin to snow soon. The National Weather Service (NWS) has adjusted the alerts around the region since Tuesday night.

NWS reports up to 1/4″ of icing for parts of Randolph and Pocahontas Counties.

Currently, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for the lowlands for snow 2-5″ and the possibility of a light glaze of ice. In the higher elevations, there is a Winter Storm Warning issued for 5-8″ of snow. These are valid for this afternoon through tomorrow morning. Right now, it looks like the icing threat will be of a factor more toward the southern and southwestern part of West Virginia.

Charleston, WV is under a Winter Storm Warming with ice accumulation of up to 1/10″

Thursday afternoon, there will be a break before the next wave of snow comes through later in the day and into Friday morning, more snow expected.

Looking out a bit, Saturday and Monday look to be potentially stormy as well.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.