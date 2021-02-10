Still in the hot seat: Community leaders speak on passing Fairness Act after Mandt’s remarks

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Republican West Virginia delegate, John Mandt has been in the headlines after screenshots showed him making discriminatory remarks about the LGBTQ community back in 2019.

He won re-election and is now in the hot seat again, right before the first state legislative session of the year.

Mandt recently posted on his Facebook page his stance on the Fairness Act in which he says he opposes.

When asked for a statement, he first said he didn’t want to comment and referred me to his Facebook post in which he states that “there is nothing fair” about the Fairness Act, and went on to say that, “discussing this topic during Black History Month does a disservice to those who legitimately fought to correct real discrimination…”

Community leaders met Tuesday morning to respond to what they are calling hateful and misleading comments from Del. Mandt.

“As an African American woman I seek everyday to have greater access to those things that allow me to be more a part of this society,” Katonya Hart, the WV NAACP Vice President said. “And that we would sit back and allow him (Mandt) to say anything along the lines of February being an inappropriate time to put forward such a bill when this is what we are built on, this is what we’re looking for, for ourselves,” she said.

“We are not asking for special treatment, we are just asking to be treated like every other West Virginian,” president of Huntington Pride, Ally Layman said.

The Fairness Act was created to ensure that anyone who identifies as LGBTQ would not be discriminated against, and in response, Mandt said in his post, “every person deserves to be treated with dignity, but not all behavior is dignified.”

“I’m sick of working with people who do not value me as a person,” Del. Cody Thompson of district 43 said. “You don’t have to like me, you don’t have to agree with my politics, but I respect you as a person, you respect me and all other West Virginian’s of the LGBTQ community.”

Although the bill isn’t on the table for discussion yet, leaders say talking about it’s importance now can help keep all West Virginian’s safe in the long run.

“Our similarities make us human and our differences makes us people,” Del. Danielle Walker said.

Del. Mandt did send 5 News a media release after we reached out for a comment. You can read the full statement below.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 9, 2021 HOUSE DELEGATE JOHN MANDT JR. STANDS WITH LESBIANS AND TRANS SURGERY VICTIMS TO OPPOSE THE DANGEROUS FAIRNESS ACT I received another media request to respond to comments made by Democrat delegates on my continued opposition the dangerous Fairness Act. They demand that I no longer expose the Fairness Act for its perils when asked about it by the media. That’s the type of political grandstanding we should expect from the handful of progressive Democrats remaining in the House. They seek to silence opposition while simultaneously calling for unity. I speak for my district’s constituents. I don’t speak for the House Leadership Team, in fact, questions about the Fairness Act’s unlikely viability should be directed to their excellent press office. But the Republican Party Platform clearly speaks an unwavering opposition to the Fairness Act and to all similar controversial bills. They ignore science, endanger women and girls, and exploit confused minors for financial gain. I am a Republican. I support our platform. I’ll restate that I stand with gay-identifying West Virginians and the thousands of public ex-gays who speak out against the divisive Fairness Act. Here’s an excerpted comment from a West Virginia voter: (name redacted for her privacy and safety) "I just wanted to let you know as a married lesbian, I 100% stand behind your opposition of this act. The militant leftists have completely taken over the lgb community and it is truly a battle to destroy religion and elevate one group of people over another. Just know that the conservative gay community stands behind you!" Shouldn’t we be listening to all the voices in this debate. Just read the stern warning from a trans-identifying patient against the barbaric surgeries on minors, for financial gain, in today’s Feb. 9, 2021 Newsweek.com story. The Fairness Act protects this barbarism. https://www.newsweek.com/we-need-balance-when-it-comes-gender-dysphoric-kids-i-would-know-opinion-1567277?fbclid=IwAR3IMthcTPVskJfQdyl9Vcy_QCV_Ej7PmRBmK9RIeD_JkeCvWV-wzU96-r8 So, Republican Joshua Higginbotham, most in the Democrat caucus and the gay-identifying lobbying group known as Fairness West Virginia, are hyping this dangerous bill for the 10th year in a row. And I believe doing so in 2021 is giving a small percentage of our citizens a cruel false hope that it might pass. No one needs me to announce that If such a dangerous bill couldn’t become law in 83 years of Democrat control, it’s outrageous to propose that it would move with a Republican super majority. And for the Republicans and Democrat voters who would prefer to avoid speaking out on human sexuality bills and would rather stick to the budget bills, the infrastructure bills, the economy bills, be aware…the Fairness Act is nothing but a sue and settle shakedown scheme that would hurtle West Virginia back towards the judicial hellhole rating that we only recently escaped. Claiming it’s necessary for more business is intentional misinformation. It would crush small business owners under false discrimination claims. In response to the Democrat’s question if I’d like to change my position, and in keeping with the respectful acknowledgement of Black History Month, I’ll borrow these words: Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it. – Maya Angelou (end) Contact: Delegate John. Mandt Jr.

