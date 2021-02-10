Advertisement

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announces resignation, DOJ expected to ask Trump appointed U.S. attorneys to resign

Bill Powell
Bill Powell(Veronica Ogbe)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, of the Northern District of West Virginia, has announced his resignation effective midnight on Feb. 28.

On Tuesday, The Justice Department is expected to ask U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign from their posts, as the Biden administration moves to transition to its own nominees, a senior Justice Department official said.

“It has been my great professional honor to work with the dedicated men and women in the Northern District of West Virginia. It was that dedication along with their hard work that the districts’ successes were possible. I believe this district serves as an example of consistency, fairness and effectiveness. I always did my best to serve justice and to do so in an impartial manner. I will miss serving in this position more than words can express, and I wish great success to whoever is appointed as the new US Attorney.” said Powell.

Powell’s post-resignation plans have not been announced.

