Wednesday-Friday Snow!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow is set to push up into North Central West Virginia late in the afternoon or early evening around 4 PM today (Wednesday). Snow will continue to fall through the evening hour with about 1- 3 inches coming down by Thursday at 7 AM.

We do have a lull in the snowfall from about 10 AM to 6 PM during the day on Thursday, but the clouds and temperatures right around freezing hang around. Snow begins to fall again overnight on Thursday, and we will still see snow showers on Friday morning, which finally taper off during the late morning. We will get about 1-2 more inches of snow out of this second band. Currently, we are seeing our higher accumulation values towards the northeastern portions of the area.

The snow accumulation estimates, as well as the winter weather alerts, continue to change hourly so stick with the First Alert Weather Team for updated information.

