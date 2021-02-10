Weston Fire Dept. emergency siren will be back in operation

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News learned the Weston Fire Department’s emergency siren will soon be back in operation.

The siren will be used to notify residents of active emergencies in the area. Weston city Officials say this could anything from weather emergencies, to curfews, to failures at the Stonecoal and Stonewall Jackson Dam.

Officials also say in the case of a weather event of other emergency the siren will sound for three minutes without interruption.

The siren will sound as part of a test run on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m.

The siren will also blow every night at 10 p.m. as a curfew notification in the city of Weston.

Officials say the siren will not blow after 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

