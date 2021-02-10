BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - William Aldon Snopps, 63, of Bridgeport passed away at his residence on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg on November 10, 1957, a son of the late William Edward Snopps and Martha Ellen Camberledge Snopps who survives in West Milford. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Vicki Moore Snopps, whom he married on November 1, 1980; one daughter, Megan Snopps and her fiancé Alexander Oliverio of Morgantown; two brothers, Rusty Snopps of West Milford and Sam Snopps of Georgia; and his mother-in-law, Virginia Moore. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Tamela Coleen Snoops Wease. William was a retired machinist with North Company with 32 years of service and attended Clarksburg Baptist Church. He was very involved with youth sports, having been a basketball referee with Mon Valley Board of Officials, a referee for Mason Dixon Football Board of officials for over 25 years, and also coached Bridgeport Girls Softball for 10 year. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Reverend David Hulme officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

