Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 10th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a snowy night, we see a break in the snow during the day, but the clouds continue to block out that sunshine. We expect to have received about 2 to 3 inches of snow in and anywhere south of Harrison County, and 3 to 5 inches of snow in areas within and north of Marion County. This evening around dinner time, another band of snow moves in for the overnight hour, bringing our total accumulation to about 3 to 4 inches south of Harrison County and 4 to 6 inches north of Harrison County. Those snowflakes should start to lighten up during the morning on Friday, and we see a clearer rest of the day. There is also a chance for icing to occur through the duration of the snow event, with 1/10 of an inch of ice accumulation possible. The National Weather Service continues to update their winter weather alerts, as well as their precipitation accumulation totals, so stick with us for updates on the timing of some of the more defined snow bands, as well as how much snow they could bring. The roads will be very slick through the remainder of today and tomorrow, since fresh snow has fallen on a thick layer of ice. Be extra careful on the roads and don’t forget to make a snowman!

Today: A cold and cloudy day, with snow tapering off in the morning. High: 30.

Tonight: One last band of snow pushes through overnight. Low: 23.

Friday: Cloudy but drier. High: 35.

Saturday: Evening rain showers. High: 36.

