Bridgeport restaurants share plans for Valentine’s Day dining options

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re just a few days away from a holiday which centers around love. And who isn’t ready for that?

Treat the object of your affection with a date night featuring the ideas of our city’s retailers and restauranteurs. In today’s article, we concentrate on specials and featured entrees of our Bridgeport eateries.

For Friday, Feb. 12 and Sat., Feb. 13, Mia Margherita is featuring a pair of dining opportunities: A take-out, eat at home experience or traditional dine-in celebration.

“There are a lot of stressors right now to spend quality time with the person you love,” said Channing Moran. “We’ve put some options together that are nice and simple, but still something special.”

And it all starts with the specialty of the house.

“Pizza is what we do. It’s our core offering,” Moran said. “For take-out, we are offering a large artisan pizza with two small house Italian salads and chocolate dipped strawberries for dessert, paired with a nice, sparkling wine.”

That option, which includes 187 ml. of wine, is $50.

The eat-in artisan pizza special, complete with the same 16-inch pizza and two glasses of wine is $45.

The $60 take-out special features choice of spaghetti & meatballs, gorgonzola chicken, shrimp linguine or chicken parmesan, house Italian salad, chocolate-dipped strawberries and sparkling wine for two.

“The gorgonzola chicken is hopped-up chicken alfredo with some extras like roasted tomatoes and mushrooms,” Moran said.

For $70, patrons can choose between pan-roasted scallops with gnocchi or cast iron-seared 10-ounce center cut New York Strip with various sides, house Italian salad, strawberries and wine for two.

“We are putting it all together in nice, little catering boxes and can even include candles for folks who would like to have a candlelight dinner,” said Moran, adding that curbside service will be available for pick-up.

The pan-roasted scallops with gnocchi and cast iron-seared center cut New York Strip dinners can also be purchased in-house for $23 and $26, respectively. Mia Margherita will feature a crab cake appetizer at $13 and a molten lava cake dessert for $8 each. Reservations are highly recommended.

Twin Oaks Restaurant on West Main Street is currently offering curb-side service. On Sunday, Feb. 14, the restaurant will be open, Michele Robey said, from 4-8 p.m. with all traditional favorites – pizza, hoagies and Italian entrees – available.

On Friday and Saturday before the holiday, hours are 11 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Oliverio’s Ristorante on East Main Street is taking reservations for Valentine’s Day, during which they will be open 12-9 p.m. Specials are being planned and details will be available soon, said Petrina Oliverio Bonamico.

Meagher’s Irish Pub in Charles Pointe is also creating some holiday specials. Details are forthcoming. The restaurant is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 (and the following day) and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

T&M BBQ/Grill on West Main Street will feature its hand-cut ribeye, fried catfish & hush puppies, pulled pork and chicken, brisket and other staple menu items. Winter hours, including Valentine’s weekend, are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

