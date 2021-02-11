Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mom tackles alleged peeping Tom

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPRC) - A Texas woman tackled a suspect accused of peeping through her daughter’s window.

The tackle was captured on police dash cam.

Phyllis Pena said the man was trying to look into her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window early on a Sunday morning.

“My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them, pretty much,” she said.

Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch gave her some credit.

“It was a pretty good tackle,” he said.

Welch said the suspect is 19-year-old Zane Hawkins. Police found Hawkins nearby, but he tried to get away.

They said he started running back towards Pena, who moved in and made the tackle.

Her daughter helped hold down the suspect until officers caught up.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themselves in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Welch said.

Pena said she just wanted to protect her kids.

“The cop fist bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

Hawkins was booked into jail.

He’s facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, resisting arrest and possibly more.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
I-79 closed from mile marker 101-104
Gary Donald Smith ll
UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morgantown woman
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
Snowfall Estimates 02/09
5 News Snow Forecast
Power lines
Mon Power to have emergency interruption in Fairmont area Thursday, Feb. 11

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb. 11
Wisdom To Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb. 11
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of a former Iowa assistant accused...
Jags’ Meyer defends hiring ex-Iowa coach accused of racism
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine