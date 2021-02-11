BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Elizabeth Minwaw Hogue Weiford, 87, a resident of Jimtown, passed from this life Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the home of her daughter surrounded by her family and under the care of WV Caring. Elizabeth was born Wednesday, June 21, 1933, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Orville Joseph Hogue and Hallie Marie Snyder Hogue. On May 18, 1952, in Oakland, MD, she was married to Oliver Blake Weiford, Sr. who preceded her in death on January 15, 1992. Left to cherish her memory are four children, Evelyn Lewis and husband, Terry, Blake Weiford, Jr. and wife, Annette, all of Elkins, Robert Weiford of Beverly, and Marie White and husband, Joey, of Jimtown, five grandchildren, Erika Isner and husband, Philip, Heather Ramsey and husband, Doug, Julie Weiford, Shane Lewis, and Joey Lewis, five great grandchildren, Garrett, Peyton, Alexis, Adam, and Aiden, and several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by four siblings, Mary Belle New, Evelyn Coberly, Kenneth Hogue, and Bill Hogue, and one daughter, Becky Weiford. Elizabeth was a graduate of Beverly High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and working word search puzzles, and she was a very good cook. She loved being a member of the “Grandma Program” for Randolph County Schools. She loved her family and having the family get together was very important to her. She was a Methodist by faith. Services will be private. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Elizabeth Minwaw Hogue Weiford. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

