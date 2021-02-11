FirstEnergy offers power outage preparation information amid winter weather

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - FirstEnergy tells 5 News that crews are working to try and help keep the lights on during the winter storms.

This winter weather could cause ice to form on trees and power lines, which can cause outages.

“Particularly when there’s ice accumulation wet snow and ice can cause a lot of damage to trees in terms of fallen branches that connect with our power lines and equipment and that’s when we run into issues with power outages when those ice accumulations pile up,” said Will Boye from FirstEnergy.

Boye from suggests that when in an outage situation, you should be ready to meet your basic needs for up to three days.

“That includes making sure you’re ready with keeping a flashlight and extra batteries handy, warm blankets and sleeping bags for each person,” said Boye.

The power company has crews in some of the hardest hit areas, which includes parts of Lewis and Upshur Counties.

Boye tells 5 News that the company made sure they were ready the weather.

“We do a lot of preparation, you know, we make sure we are fully staffed, and our trucks and equipment are ready for the winter weather conditions and we do a lot of inspections and preventative maintenance in the fall so that we can make sure to keep the power flowing,” Boye continued.

In Hazardous Situations Call 1-888-544-4877 (1-888-LIGHTSS) Immediately.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.