Health officials report 469 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 469 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 126,420.

227,921 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 115,598 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,187.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 67-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Hardy County, (an additional) 75-year old female from Hardy County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old male from Roane County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, and an 89-year old female from Summers County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

DHHR officials said 13,535 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 364 patients are currently hospitalized, 82 patients are in ICU, and 40 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,154), Berkeley (9,332), Boone (1,502), Braxton (759), Brooke (1,957), Cabell (7,420), Calhoun (217), Clay (362), Doddridge (447), Fayette (2,526), Gilmer (661), Grant (1,021), Greenbrier (2,341), Hampshire (1,467), Hancock (2,547), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,688), Jackson (1,631), Jefferson (3,476), Kanawha (11,546), Lewis (966), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,581), Marion (3,535), Marshall (2,941), Mason (1,720), McDowell (1,314), Mercer (4,052), Mineral (2,550), Mingo (2,041), Monongalia (7,472), Monroe (918), Morgan (898), Nicholas (1,117), Ohio (3,507), Pendleton (604), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,473), Putnam (4,011), Raleigh (4,429), Randolph (2,309), Ritchie (590), Roane (479), Summers (688), Taylor (1,052), Tucker (480), Tyler (600), Upshur (1,605), Wayne (2,526), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,043), Wirt (338), Wood (6,782), Wyoming (1,689).

