How DOH is preparing for icy roads

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a possibility of ice in some counties and we talk a lot about salt as a treatment for road conditions but what about ice?

It’s called “brine” and is made is our own backyard.

“We’re here at one of our brine facilities where we’ve been gearing up for this storm that’s coming in we go out and pre-treat the roads with the brine that we make at this facility,” said District Maintenance Engineer Jeff Crislip.

Crislip says brine breaks the ice up and has other benefits too.

“It’s really a cost saving for us compared to salt it takes one ton of salt to 1,000 pounds of brine which I can treat 20 lane miles of road with a thousand gallons of brine which it takes a ton to treat only six miles of road.”

Crislip says there are three brine facilities in our area and they make their own brine using salt and water.

“it’s like an oatmeal consistency and it gets on to the road with traffic can mash it into the road and stays right in the lane.”

special technology mixes the ingredients and the solution is then pumped into trucks for crews to keep our roads safe.

District Manager Michael Cronin says crews will be working night and day to make sure we all get to where we need to go safely for the days to come.

