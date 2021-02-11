Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We already saw some freezing rain tonight, now we’ll see more snow. The next few days will be very messy, as a stationary front carries a series of small low-pressure systems, carrying moisture from the south, into West Virginia for today, tomorrow, and Friday. Due to the set-up of this system, we’ll see snow during the overnight hours, as temperatures drop. Some more freezing rain is possible in southern West Virginia during the overnight hours. It’s likely that by the time the system leaves on Friday morning, we’ll see well over 1-2 inches of snow in the lowlands, with up to 3-6 inches of snow possible in the mountains. We’ll also have up to 1/10 of freezing rain in the lowlands, with the mountain counties also experiencing sleet and trace amounts of icing. Because of this, all of the lowland counties will be under Winter Weather Advisories, with the mountain counties being under Winter Storm Warnings until Friday morning. Only the northernmost counties in WV - such as Monongalia, Marion, Wetzel, and portions of Preston County and Tucker County - will expire early, by tomorrow morning. Very slick road conditions are likely over the next few days, so if you’re traveling the next few days, take your time on those roads and be careful. By Friday morning, we’ll get a break from the system, before another system comes Saturday morning. Then we get a break on Sunday, before another system brings more snow into WV for Monday, and some rain/snow mix on Tuesday. In short, the next few days will be messy, so stay safe in your travels.

Tonight: It’s a messy night, as a system pushes into WV, bringing snow into parts of NCWV, along with some freezing rain and rain. We’ll see snow until tomorrow morning. Slick roads will be a problem tonight. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: After a messy morning, we get a break in the afternoon, before more snow comes into WV (along with a chance of freezing rain). High: 31.

Friday: We’ll see some more snow in the morning, before the system finally leaves in the afternoon. We’ll deal with clouds for the rest of the day.

Saturday: Another disturbance swings by for the day, bringing some more rain and snow showers into the region. High: 38.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.