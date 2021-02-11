Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 11, 2021

The worst of the storm is over, but a quick dusting of snow tonight.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone! Wow, what a storm that was last night and into early this morning. Lots of snow and some freezing rain made it very dangerous on the roads and I know some of you reported that it took you 3 times as long to get home last night. Snow totals from last night’s storm ranged from 2-6″, while in some spots the icing measured up to .3″. The roads in some spots are still very messy, so please be careful out there. We’ve had a little bit of a break from the snow this afternoon. Snow is expected to make a quick appearance later tonight and then be out of here again just after midnight. We could see another 1-2″ of accumulation with that, but we don’t expect to see any icing. This weekend we are looking to see possibly some rain or a wintry mix on Saturday afternoon/evening, while Sunday is likely to stay mostly cloudy.

Tonight: Snow showers: Low 24

Friday: Cloudy: High 36

Saturday: Wintry mix late: High: 35

Sunday: Cloudy: High: 31

