New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman

Gary Donald Smith ll
Gary Donald Smith ll(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia Sheriff’s Department has released new information in the alleged murder of Alexa Randolph.

On Jan 28., officials say Randolph was reported missing. An investigation showed that Randolph’s last known location was at a home on Arkwright Ave., where her son’s grandfather Gary Donald Smith ll, 60, and her son was staying, according to the police report.

Randolph’s vehicle was later found at Walmart on Hornbeck Road where police say Randolph was found dead in the trunk of her vehicle.

The West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death as homicide.

During the investigation, detectives say they found what they believe to be the “corresponding crime scene” in the garage area of Smith’s home.

According to the police report, Smith made several statements implicating himself in Randolph’s death, and also provided intimate information of the crime, which police say has since been corroborated.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder and is held at North Central Regional Jail.

