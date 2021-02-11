Advertisement

Morgantown offering used greeting card recycling event for Valentine’s Day

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown will hold a greeting card collection event from Feb. 15 to March 15.

It is estimated that Americans buy over 6.5 billion greeting cards each year, with Valentine’s Day being the second most popular holiday to buy greeting cards during. Morgantown created this collection event to help divert how many greeting cards are sent to the landfill this year.

Drop-off boxes will be at the Morgantown Public Library, Spruce Center at 430 Spruce Street, Kroger in Sabraton and Evansdale, and at Walmart on Hornbeck Road.

Cards that are collected will be donated to local charities, schools, and daycares to be used as crafts and to create new cards. If you would like to receive card donations, send an email to Vanessa Reaves at vreaves@morgantownwv.gov.

