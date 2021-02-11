Mountaineer football to open 2021 season at Maryland

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football will begin its 2021 campaign at Maryland on September 4. The Mountaineers and the Terrapins 2020 meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

WVU will then host Long Island University (Sept. 11) and Virginia Tech (Sept. 18) to round out its nonconference slate.

The Mountaineers first Big 12 contest is schedule for Sept. 25 at Oklahoma. WVU did not meet the Sooners in 2020 because of COVID cancellations.

Texas Tech, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas will come to Milan Puskar Stadium, while OU, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State and Kansas are on the road.

