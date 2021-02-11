No. 19 West Virginia outlasts Kansas, 69-61
Mountaineers win 11th straight contest
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kansas (7-10) gave No. 19 West Virginia (16-2) all it could handle as the Mountaineers outlasted the Jayhawks in a physical battle, 69-61.
The Mountaineers have won 11 straight games for the first time since 2016-17 and 10 consecutive conference contests for the first time since 2013-14.
WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points while Esmery Martinez & Kari Niblack each had 17. KK Deans added 11 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.
Kansas was led by 25 from guard Holly Kersgieter. Tina Stephens added 11.
The Mountaineers host Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum.
