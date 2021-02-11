No. 19 West Virginia outlasts Kansas, 69-61

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kansas (7-10) gave No. 19 West Virginia (16-2) all it could handle as the Mountaineers outlasted the Jayhawks in a physical battle, 69-61.

The Mountaineers have won 11 straight games for the first time since 2016-17 and 10 consecutive conference contests for the first time since 2013-14.

WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points while Esmery Martinez & Kari Niblack each had 17. KK Deans added 11 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Kansas was led by 25 from guard Holly Kersgieter. Tina Stephens added 11.

The Mountaineers host Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum.

CUE COUNTRY ROADS!



West Virginia defeats Kansas 69-61 to extend its win streak to 11 games!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/doD36X8k0F — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) February 11, 2021

