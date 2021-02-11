Advertisement

No. 19 West Virginia outlasts Kansas, 69-61

Mountaineers win 11th straight contest
Kari Niblack
Kari Niblack(Dale Sparks/WVU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kansas (7-10) gave No. 19 West Virginia (16-2) all it could handle as the Mountaineers outlasted the Jayhawks in a physical battle, 69-61.

The Mountaineers have won 11 straight games for the first time since 2016-17 and 10 consecutive conference contests for the first time since 2013-14.

WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points while Esmery Martinez & Kari Niblack each had 17. KK Deans added 11 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Kansas was led by 25 from guard Holly Kersgieter. Tina Stephens added 11.

The Mountaineers host Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morgantown woman
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
WV DOH hiring
W.Va. Division of Highways hiring, some positions are local
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
Snowfall Estimates 02/09
5 News Snow Forecast

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade
Tyler Doanes podcast
5 Sports Podcast Episode 5: Tyler Doanes
Tyler Doanes
5 Sports Podcast Episode 5: Tyler Doanes
Sean McNeil
No. 14 West Virginia pulls away from TTU, 82-71 to sweep season series