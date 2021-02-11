Policy analysts question Justice’s push to repeal state income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice framed Wednesday’s State of the State address around his calls to repeal the state income tax.

“It is the single biggest, biggest issue that you could possibly, possibly address,” Justice said.

He laid out the framework of his plan to subsidize the lost revenue through raising the sales tax 1.5%, creating a “wealth tax,” raising taxes on professional services, cigarettes and soda.

During his speech, Justice did not explain what the wealth tax would encompass. There are also questions on which professional services will be taxed.

“Everything he seemed to talk about would be one-time temporary solutions to what would be a permanent tax cut,” said Sean O’Leary, Senior Policy Analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.

O’Leary published a report, Eliminating the Income Tax Benefits the Wealthy While Undermining Important Public Investments, in early January in which he finds that repealing the state income tax would shift the taxes in a way that would cause the wealthiest West Virginians in the state to pay less and a majority of middle-to-low income West Virginians paying more through other taxes.

Gov. Justice plans to, as he says, “take a bite out of the elephant” by eliminating half of the income tax for a majority of West Virginians and 1/3rd of the income tax for the wealthiest as the first phase of his plan.

“We also have to consider, we will likely not make up that revenue,” O’Leary said. “Raising the sales tax, even all the way up to 10% would get you about half of the revenue that you need to eliminate the income tax.”

But the chances of this radical of a rise in the sales tax is unlikely any time soon. Under Gov. Justice’s proposed plan, the state sales tax would rise to 7.5%, unseating California as the state with the highest sales tax in the nation.

Every good thing Governor Justice touted about West Virginia tonight - our COVID response, park improvements, the tourism department, and investments in our children - is funded through public tax revenues like the personal income tax. To hear him follow those success with a proposal to eliminate our state’s fairest tax during a pandemic is inexplicable. (...)

Analysts for the center are missing key data points needed to fully analyze the Governor’s plan. Some of the tax rates have yet to be announced and there is still confusion on what the parameters would be for some of the proposed taxes.

O’Leary also says Gov. Justice’s call to have a flat budget over the next three years was inappropriate for the state.

“He kept talking about how we have a flat budget, but our needs aren’t flat,” O’Leary said.

He went on to recommend the Legislature instead use the money that would be gained through these proposed tax hikes to continue to fight the opioid crisis, funnel money into education and fix those remaining issues that have plagued the state for decades.

On Thursday, Delegate Geoff Foster of Putnam County introduced a bill in the state house aiming to repeal the soft drink tax.

