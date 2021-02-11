BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Ralph Ervin “Smitty” Smith, Jr., 76, a resident of Huttonsville, passed from this life Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Ralph was born Friday, July 21, 1944 in Beckley. Mr. Smith was a hard-working underground coal miner for 30 years. Ralph will be joining his parents Ralph Ervin Smith, Sr. and Juinell Irene Hatcher Smith, brother, David Wayne Smith, and the mother of his children, Mary Rogusky Smith Weaver. On August 4, 2005 in Monterey, VA, he was married to the former Joyce Ann Wallace who survives in Huttonsville. Also left to cherish Ralph’s memory are two daughters, Juinell “Tish” Smith and Barbara “Barbie” Smith, both of Sophia, two stepsons, Shannon Blosser and wife, Abbi, of Huntington and Brandon Blosser and wife, Amanda, of Fairdale, three grandchildren, Cassie Bolen, Jesse Lilly, and Katy Lilly, four step grandchildren, Kady Blosser, Maddie Blosser, Noah Blosser, and Tad Blosser, and his cat, Runner. Ralph was an avid hunter and really looked forward to hunting season at camp, with all of his buddies. He held the title of WV State Archery Champion for several years. He fancied sitting on the porch, listening to music and watching his birds. He was particularly fond of fast American muscle cars and going to car shows. He was noted for always having a cup of McDonald’s coffee in hand, riding the country roads appreciating the beautiful WV scenery. Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Ralph’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Ralph Ervin Smith, Jr. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhom.com.

