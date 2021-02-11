Advertisement

Shriver’s 27 Leads Alderson Broaddus over Notre Dame (OH), 77-65

Shriver becomes second-time all-time threes leader
David Shriver
David Shriver(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour alum David Shriver scored a season-high 27 points to lead Alderson Broaddus past Notre Dame (OH), 77-65.

With seven three pointers tonight, the junior became the school’s second all-time leader in the threes with 198. The record is held by current Battler head coach Stephen Dye, who tallied 443 in his AB career.

KJ Walker added 15 points and Tahleik Walker had 10.

Jordan Roland paced NDC with 15 points. Michael Sampson recorded nine points and 10 rebounds.

AB will be back in action Saturday at Frostburg State. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

