West Virginia’s Culver named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer forward Derek Culver has been named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.

The junior is one of 30 nominees and 5 from the Big 12 in the running for the award for the top men’s college basketball player in the nation.

Culver is averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds through 19 games and has logged 19 double-doubles.

