Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb. 11

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
John Halterman: Do you believe retirement freedom and prosperity is only about proper investment planning? Well I got to ask you, what happens if you become incapacitated? What happens if you end up in a nursing home? You know what one of your retirement investments do you want to liquidate first? See I’m a firm believer you can’t think in a singular term. You have to be thinking holistic. You got to make sure that regardless of what happens to you, that you know that your family is taken care of. Because in the end isn’t that what it is all about. I mean of course you want to enjoy retirement but you got to know that hey am I one hundred percent taken care of no matter what. In fairness I get it. Most people don’t know. And so its ok but if you want to know we can help. For more answers call or visit our website today.

