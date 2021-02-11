W.Va. bumps transit down on vaccination priority list

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain Line Transit Authority has been bumped down on the states vaccination priority list, according to a press release from the Mountain Line Transit Authority.

The Mountain Line Transit Authority Board of Directors says they learned Wednesday that their employees have been bumped down from the CDC’s recommended Phase 1b vaccination priority for mass transit to Phase 1d in the W.Va. vaccination plan.

The Board expressed concern that this move furthers the risk to community transportation services, according to a press release by the Mountain Line Transit Authority.

Mountain Line says it has missed 1,055 hours of service since March 2020 due to COVID. The Authority also says it has had 39 employee tests for suspected COVID-19 infection. Seven of its 63 employees have tested positive with December being the worst month to date.

Mountain Line says it transports between 800 and 1,200 passengers daily.

