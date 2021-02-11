WVDOT accepts bids for 17 projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) accepted bids for 17 projects.

WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.

One project, which is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program, is a connector paving project from Kerens to US 219.

”This is the first paving piece on the Kerens to Parsons section of Corridor H,” Deputy State Highway Engineer Ryland Music said. “The project will be a key piece in completing the decades-long construction of Corridor H.”

Projects which received bids in this letting are:

Kerens-US 219 connector paving (Randolph County)

Roadway striping, District 6

Roadway striping, District 7

Roadway striping, District 8

Roadway striping, District 9

Roadway striping, District 10

Hushers Run Bridge (Ritchie County)

Mount Lookout intersection warning signs (Nicholas County)

I-77 Belle ramp over US 60 (Kanawha County)

27th Street Bridge northbound and southbound (Ohio County)

Guyandotte Avenue ADA ramp (Wyoming County)

Huttonsville-Beverly ADA ramps (Randolph County)

West Huntington Signal Renovations (Wayne County)

Rada-Junction (Hampshire County)

Bear Rock Bridge (Ohio County)

Crow-Grandview Road (Raleigh County)

The Baisden Family Memorial Bridge (Mingo County)

So far for 2021, low bids for bid lettings have come in more than $9 million below Engineer’s Estimates.

