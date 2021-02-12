Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 12th, 2021

Drying out today!
2 Day
2 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 12, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Any last flurries from that second band of snow push out by about 10 in the morning, but we will remain mostly cloudy and cold through the day, with our highs sitting in the mid-thirties. Saturday morning will be cloudy, and we may see some sprinkles in the evening. We continue to see isolated and brief scattered rain and snow showers through the night, but they start to break apart by Sunday morning and we see another cold and cloudy day on Sunday, with highs just above freezing. Snow pushes in from the south early on Monday morning, bringing snow showers through the day and lots of freezing rain and snow overnight. Icing will be a large threat to the area again, as rain and cold temperatures cause plenty of ice accumulation. We continue to see snow showers through the day on Tuesday, which taper off overnight headed into Wednesday, and we also see an overnight low in the teens. More precipitation is on the way for Thursday!

Today: A cold and cloudy day, with any last snow tapering off in the morning. High: 36.

Tonight: Cloudy and chilly. Low: 23.

Saturday: Wintry mix in the evening hours. High: 35.

Sunday: Morning mix, with a cloudy rest of the day. High: 31.

