Elkins Fire Department reminds residents to install carbon monoxide alarms and test them monthly

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elkins Fire Department is reminding area residents of the importance of installing carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in their homes, and testing these alarms monthly. CO alarms alert individuals to the presence of CO, which is a deadly gas. They also remind residents that it is important to test these alarms regularly to make sure that they are fully functioning.

Elkins Fire Department Chief Tom Meader informs that “Carbon monoxide is the invisible killer. It’s an odorless, colorless gas created when fuels burn incompletely. Inside the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel can be sources of carbon monoxide. Vehicles running in an attached garage or a generator running inside a home or attached garage can also produce dangerous levels. The only way to detect CO is with a working CO alarm.”

According to the CDC, more than 400 people die each year, on average, from unintentional CO poisoning from consumer appliances, motor vehicles, and other sources.

“CO monitors can cost as little as $5,” states Meader. “That’s well worth it when you consider you might be saving a life.” Though it may seem obvious to some, Meader also reminds residents to “never ignore an alarming CO alarm. It is warning you of a potentially deadly hazard.  If the alarm signal sounds, do not try to find the source of the CO. Immediately move outside to fresh air and then call 911.”

You can ensure that your CO alarm is working by:

  • Testing CO alarms once a month using the test button, and replacing CO alarms if they fail to respond correctly when tested
  • Ensuring you have CO alarms in your home outside each separate sleeping area, on every level and in other locations as required by laws, codes or standards
  • Replacing the CO alarm according to manufacturer’s instructions or when the end-of-life signal sounds
  • Knowing the difference between the sound of the CO alarm and the smoke alarm and their low-battery signals. If the low-battery signal sounds, replace the batteries, or replace the device
  • Following manufacturer’s installation instructions
  • interconnecting all CO alarms throughout the home

Area residents with questions or concerns about CO alarm testing and alarm requirements may contact the Elkins Fire Department at (304) 636-3433. Information is also available here: www.cdc.gov/co.

Further information is available at www.cityofelkinswv.com/city-blog

