Evea Cathrine (Carr) Bolyard, age 87 of Country Club Road, Grafton, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born July 23, 1933 a daughter of the late Omer C. Carr and Daisy Violet (Norris) Carr She is survived by two daughters, Marcy A. Bolyard of Grafton and Patty A. Bolyard; one son, Rev. Harold A. Bolyard, Jr. and wife Dianne of Sarasota, FL; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Evea was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold A. Bolyard; two brothers, Rev.Howard Carr and Richard Carr; and two sisters, Isabelle Johnson and Virginia Davis. She enjoyed her family, reading, and working puzzles. She was Protestant by faith. At Evea’s request, there will be no funeral home visitation and the family will have a memorial service at the cemetery at a later date. Interment will be in the Shay’s Chapel Cemetery in Preston County. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored to serve the Bolyard family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.