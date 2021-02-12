Advertisement

Fairmont Senior running trio inks with Mountain East XC/track teams

Logan Zuchelli, Tyler Hayes, Elijah Hannig
FSR
FSR(WDTV)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A trio of Fairmont Senior runners in Logan Zuchelli, Tyler Hayes and Elijah Hannig are heading to the Mountain East Conference.

Hannig comitted to West Virginia Wesleyan, Hayes is headed to the University of Charleston and Zuchelli selected Concord. All three will run cross country & track.

Zuchelli was the 2020 XC state champion in AA, with a time of 15:57. Hayes finished in fourth and Manning came in 20th.

Zuchelli was also the AA-A Region I champion in October with a time of 17:10.

The trio helped the Polar Bears win back-to-back cross country titles in 2018 & 2019.

Hayes won the 2020 Big 10 championship with a time of 16:33.37.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
I-79 closed from mile marker 101-104
Gary Donald Smith ll
UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morgantown woman
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Policy analysts question Justice’s push to repeal state income tax
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Governor Justice proposes cutting income tax

Latest News

01/02/2021 Oklahoma v West Virginia basketball. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
No. 14 West Virginia set for grudge match against No. 12 Oklahoma Saturday
WVU WBB
No. 19 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma women moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.
Conaway
North Marion’s Conaway commits to Fairmont State
Dreshun Miller
Mountaineer CB Miller intends to transfer