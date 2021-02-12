Fairmont Senior running trio inks with Mountain East XC/track teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A trio of Fairmont Senior runners in Logan Zuchelli, Tyler Hayes and Elijah Hannig are heading to the Mountain East Conference.

Hannig comitted to West Virginia Wesleyan, Hayes is headed to the University of Charleston and Zuchelli selected Concord. All three will run cross country & track.

Zuchelli was the 2020 XC state champion in AA, with a time of 15:57. Hayes finished in fourth and Manning came in 20th.

Zuchelli was also the AA-A Region I champion in October with a time of 17:10.

The trio helped the Polar Bears win back-to-back cross country titles in 2018 & 2019.

Hayes won the 2020 Big 10 championship with a time of 16:33.37.

