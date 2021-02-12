Advertisement

Harrison County man arrested in arson of his residence

Donald P. Halpenny II
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Investigators with the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office have arrested a the individual believed to be responsible for burning his own home in January, causing significant damage.

35-year-old Donald P. Halpenny II, of Shinnston, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of burning insured property. Halpenny is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

The fire happened at Halpenny’s home at 2355 Hood Ave. on Jan. 14.

