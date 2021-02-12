Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll see some more snow showers tonight, mostly in the southern counties of NCWV, as the same frontal boundary that brought snow into WV yesterday brings moisture and cold temperatures into WV tonight. The system will continue bringing snow showers into the area, especially in the southern counties of NCWV, until early-morning Friday. Additionally, as the frontal boundary pushes eastward, we might see a chance for some freezing rain in the southern counties, especially in the mountains. Thus, the southern counties in NCWV, including Randolph, Pocahontas, Webster and Braxton counties are still under Winter Weather Advisories until 7 AM tomorrow. They might see another inch of snow and a glaze of ice, which will make more slick roads. Be very careful traveling for tonight. The system finally leaves Friday morning, leaving a cloudy, but mostly dry, afternoon. Then we’ll see another system come in Saturday afternoon, which will bring more rain and rain/snow mix into the area, as well as possible snow showers. We’ll then have a dry Sunday, before another low-pressure system comes into our area next week, bringing more rain and snow into the region. In short, be careful if you’re traveling for the next few days.

Tonight: It’s another chilly night, with the possibility of some snow showers during the overnight hours. Otherwise, expect clouds and the possibility of black ice in some locations. Be safe for tonight. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Any remaining snow showers leave by the late-morning hours, leaving a cloudy but dry day. High: 36.

Saturday: We’ll start out partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A disturbance arrives in the afternoon, bringing some rain and snow showers into West Virginia for much of the day. Some more slick conditions are possible, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. High: 35.

Sunday: The disturbance leaves by Sunday morning, leaving another cloudy but dry day. High: 31.

