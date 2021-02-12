Advertisement

Juanita Ruth Ware

Published: Feb. 12, 2021
Juanita Ruth Ware, 86 of Morgantown, formerly of Diana, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Morgantown Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 22, 1934 in Diana to the late Raymond L. “Joe” and Zilpha Townsend Ware and moved to Morgantown to become a nurse. Juanita devoted her life to her patients at Ruby Memorial Hospital; a job she truly loved. She retired after more than 30 years of nursing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cousin Earl Brown, who was like a brother. She is survived by her first cousin, Joyce Brown, who is like a sister; several cousins; and many friends. Services to celebrate Juanita’s life will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Butch Rose officiating. Interment will follow in Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ware family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC and the State of West Virginia, including the wearing of facial coverings.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

