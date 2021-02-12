Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 12, 2021

A relatively quiet weekend is coming
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! Well, we made it through a not so great weather week. If you remember, Monday was an absolutely beautiful day with sun and temperatures well above average. Clouds then rolled in through the next few days and then of course we had our big storm that began on Wednesday night. Today has been a mostly overcast day and temperatures have been slowly rising since midnight. I have to say that the weekend looks relatively quiet, for most of the area with mostly cloudy conditions. But, in our southern and southeastern counties, the National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will go into effect from Saturday morning until Sunday morning for parts of Randolph, Pocahontas and Webster counties for the potential of icing up to 1/10th of an inch. Temperatures will reach above freezing both days with overnight lows, still in the high 20′s Sunday morning, and down to 20F on Monday morning. Starting on Sunday night, then we begin to see a series of storms, quite close to each other all the way through Tuesday. On Sunday evening it will begin as rain, then overnight turn into a wintry mix lasting until later Monday afternoon. Well then have about a 10 hours break before the next wave of precipitation comes in on early Tuesday morning. That will be mostly rain, but in the higher elevations it could be a wintry mix and that should stay with us through Tuesday afternoon. The next storm will be Thursday.

Tonight: Cloudy: Low 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance is isolated wintry mix later: High 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in early evening: High: 35

Monda: Wintry mix continues through the afternoon: High: 28

