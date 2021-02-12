Lewis County man gets closer to fundraising goal for project that will benefit a local food pantry

WALKERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man, Rick Thayer, has come up with an ‘eggtastic’ idea to help those in the community.

Thayer wants to donate fresh eggs to the Lewis County Family Resource Network, but the blue print plan came to him almost a year ago when the pandemic was beginning.

“I went into town to get milk, bread, eggs and what not but there was not an egg in Weston,” Thayer said.

This is when he decided he would take things into his own hands.

“We got eight chickens,” he said. and we started having extra eggs.”

Then a new problem rose and Thayer realized he had a lot of extra eggs. At first, the retiree began sharing the extra produce with anyone who needed them, until one day it hit him.

" I was sitting in the CVS parking lot picking up medicine and I saw people coming and going out of the family resource food pantry, and I thought that’s where I can get rid of some eggs,” he said.

After finding out that around 400 families need food monthly throughout the area, he realized he would need a bigger coup. He shared his goal with the community of wanting to own 70 chickens in order to produce at least 100 dozen eggs per month.

A GoFundMe was created, and now only $800 from his goal, he’s excited to soon begin the process of expanding his coup during the warmer months ahead.

" I’ve raise three kids, and I have been there, we have been without food,” he said. “I know who all who helped me during that time and now it’s my turn to give back.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.