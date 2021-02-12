Advertisement

Manchin Stresses to Biden the need for Responsible Natural Gas Production

(KVLY)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, expressed the benefits of responsible production of natural gas. The Biden administration is currently evaluating the federal oil and gas leasing program, and is also considering policies and regulations related to the energy industry. Manchin stressed that the achievement of energy security as well as economic growth and global emissions reductions is assisted by responsible production of natural gas resources, as well as the utilization of carbon capture and sequestration (in addition to other technologies and infrastructure) to capture and transport methane.

On this topic, Manchin stated, “I am an ardent advocate of an all-of-the-above energy policy coupled with technological innovation to solve both our country’s energy challenges and the global climate challenge. Responsible production of natural gas and practices like hydraulic fracturing have improved our nation’s energy security while supporting the nearly 1.5 million hard working Americans the industry employs, including in rural communities across our great nation.” He went on to say, “I encourage you to bear in mind the many benefits of responsible domestic natural gas production as you consider any future executive or administrative action, and I look forward to working with you to achieve our shared goals of energy security, economic growth, and global emissions reductions.”

This was not Machin’s only emphasis on clean energy this week, as he also discussed his dedication to an all-of-the-above energy policy that includes hydraulic fracturing and responsible energy infrastructure development. Manchin’s Energy Act of 2020 was enacted at the end of last year. This act which modernizes the functions and structure of the Department of Energy’s program for carbon capture, utilization and sequestration, and serves to make these technologies more commercially viable for coal and natural gas production.

