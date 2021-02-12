Maxine Burns, 66, passed away on February 9, 2021 from an unexpected heart attack. Even though a failing heart took her away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all of those she met. Maxine was the loving wife to Ronald Burns for 20 years. She enjoyed talking on the phone with her sister-in-law, Renee Overturf, collecting antiques and making crafts, but one of the greatest joys in her life was her fur babies, Precious, Max and Sadie. She spent 15 years with Lockheed Martin working in the space mission systems and services department at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Webster, Texas. She was the proud recipient of their Silver Snoopy award for her outstanding achievements related to flight safety and mission success. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert D. Woodruff Sr, mother, Wilma Woodruff, brother, Donald Clevenger, sister, Sandra Wilson and sister, Karen Sue Hedinger. Maxine is survived by her husband, Ronald Burns of Grafton, West Virginia; brother, Roger Clevenger and wife Brenda of Grafton, West Virginia; brother, Donnie Woodruff and wife Ann of Martinsburg, West Virginia; brother, Robert Woodruff III and wife Sam of Michigan; son, James O’Bryan and Alicia Farmer of Birmingham, Alabama; son, Joshua O’Bryan and wife Cynthia of Webster, Texas; step-son, Ronald Burns Jr. and wife Bobbie of Bridgeport, West Virginia; step-daughter, Tina Burns of Gilmer, Texas; step-daughter, Misty Shaw and husband Eric of Gilmer, Texas; step-son, Christopher Burns of Ohio; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. At Maxine’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to the Taylor County Humane Society P.O. Box 4045, Grafton, WV 26354. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored to serve the Burns family. Online condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com Reply Reply All Forward

