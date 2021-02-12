McGee Foundation offers Generous Contribution to Glenville State College

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A $100,000 grant from the McGee Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by John and Ruth McGee, has allowed Glenville State College (GSC) to establish a new scholarship program. This program, called the McGee Scholars Program, will directly help GSC students by providing need-based scholarships. These grants aim to offer college opportunities to qualified West Virginia residents who otherwise may not be able to obtain a higher education.

David Hutchison, Vice President of Advancement at GSC, stated that the college is “very excited to be partnering with the McGee Foundation to start the McGee Scholars Program at Glenville State College. Their commitment to help West Virginia students who want to go to Glenville State College but may need a little extra financial support is very admirable.”

Bern Mebane, chair of the McGee Board, also offered insight, stating that “John and Ruth McGee, longtime residents of Charleston, West Virginia, established the McGee Foundation in 1992 with the stated purpose of sharing their resources with the residents of the state where John had spent the majority of his career. For the McGees, education was the cornerstone of a successful life of the people who received it. Just as important, they felt, was the retention of those people for the success of the places they call home. Reflecting their belief, the Trustees of the Endowment want this program to be the catalyst for achieving two goals. First, we want deserving individuals residing here to be able to attend college as a result of these grants. Second, we want their resulting education to be an encouragement for them to stay here and help contribute to an improved quality of life for themselves, their families, and their fellow citizens of West Virginia. This is the vision of our Foundation, and this is one concrete step to effect it,” Mebane continued.

