McKinley and Kaptur Introduce a Bipartisan Legislation aimed to help Rural Communities and Restore the Postal Service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Representatives David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.) and Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) have introduced a bill that will bring overnight delivery back to first class mail service, as well as newspapers and other mail to all Americans. In 2012, the U.S. Postal service ended overnight delivery for mail that was sent and received within the same regions. This heavily impacted rural communities that depend most strongly on fast mail transport, and during the pandemic, many come to use the postal service as a way to keep in touch in a safe manner.

Rep. Mckinley pointed out that “millions of rural Americans rely on postal services to receive critical packages they need, whether that be medications, bills, or even letters from grandma.” He went on to say that “during the pandemic, many have had to use the postal service to stay connected with their families, friends, and loved ones. In these unprecedented times, USPS should be held accountable to ensure that all Americans receive their mail in a timely manner, no matter where they live.”

Rep. Kaptur had similar thoughts, stating that “families across the country are relying on the postal service now more than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it’s for receiving medications, paying bills, conducting a small business, or ordering home essentials, we have to make sure Americans are able to count on their Postal Service to deliver mail in a timely manner. I remain deeply concerned with the misguided closure of Toledo’s processing plant, which has led to even more unnecessary delays in our region. That is why I’m pleased to introduce this resolution calling for the restoration of postal standards so we can strengthen key postal infrastructure. I’m thankful for Rep. McKinley for leading this bipartisan measure and working across the aisle to strengthen postal services for every community.”

Other Representatives that support this initiative and serve as original cosponsors are Reps. Joyce (R-OH), Tonko (D-NY), Young (R-AK), Ryan (D-OH), Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Allred (D-TX). Last Congress, the resolution amassed 206 bipartisan cosponsors. Though they come from different backgrounds, these Representatives all agree that efficient mailing practices are essential during pandemic protocols, especially in rural and small communities.

