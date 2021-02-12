No. 14 West Virginia set for grudge match against No. 12 Oklahoma Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 14th ranked Mountaineers are set for a rematch with No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Coliseum.

In the first meeting, the Sooners downed WVU 75-71 behind 29 points from Umoja Gibson.

That was the Mountaineers first game without departed starting forward Osacar Tshiebwe.

Austin Reeves is their leading scorer with 15.8 points per game.

That was fast - tickets for Saturday's game are sold out‼️#HailWV pic.twitter.com/9BcCDo4RP7 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 12, 2021

