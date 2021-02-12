No. 14 West Virginia set for grudge match against No. 12 Oklahoma Saturday
Mountaineers fell to Sooners on January 2, 75-71 in Norman
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 14th ranked Mountaineers are set for a rematch with No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Coliseum.
In the first meeting, the Sooners downed WVU 75-71 behind 29 points from Umoja Gibson.
That was the Mountaineers first game without departed starting forward Osacar Tshiebwe.
Austin Reeves is their leading scorer with 15.8 points per game.
