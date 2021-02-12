No. 19 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma women moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball’s game against Oklahoma has been moved up from Sunday afternoon to Saturday night at 7 p.m. due to impending inclement weather.

It will now be a double-header at the Coliseum as the men’s team hosts the Sooners at 1 p.m.

Sunday's women's basketball game against Oklahoma has been rescheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET



Information about tickets can be found below ⤵️ https://t.co/FuexsPr2Cu — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) February 12, 2021

The Mountaineers (16-2) defeated the Sooners (7-9), 90-72 on January 3 in Norman. Kysre Gondrezick scored 26 points for WVU in that game. Madi Williams poured in 42 for the Sooners.

