No. 19 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma women moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.

Moved up from Sunday afternoon
WVU WBB
WVU WBB(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball’s game against Oklahoma has been moved up from Sunday afternoon to Saturday night at 7 p.m. due to impending inclement weather.

It will now be a double-header at the Coliseum as the men’s team hosts the Sooners at 1 p.m.

The Mountaineers (16-2) defeated the Sooners (7-9), 90-72 on January 3 in Norman. Kysre Gondrezick scored 26 points for WVU in that game. Madi Williams poured in 42 for the Sooners.

