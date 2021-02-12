Advertisement

North Marion’s Conaway commits to Fairmont State

First team all-state defensive lineman
Conaway
Conaway(WDTV)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion first team all-state selection Garrett Conaway has committed to Fairmont State.

He will play tight end for the Fighting Falcons. He had 22 catches for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

Conaway will join his brother Austin with Fairmont State. His dad and grandpa also played there.

At defensive end, he registered over 60 tackles, 8 TFLs and 5.5 sacks for the Huskies in 2020.

