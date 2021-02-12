Advertisement

Person of interest sought in Barbour County apartment fire

Thomas Matthew Sims II
Thomas Matthew Sims II(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The The W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the help of the public in finding 34-year-old Thomas Matthew Sims II. He is believed to have information regarding a recent fire started at a Belington apartment complex. Sims still believed to be in the area.

The apartment complex, which stands at 22 Crim Avenue, has 10 units. All of these units were occupied at the time the fire started, though only one minor injury was reported among the residents, and no one was displaced because of the fire. The blaze caused damage to an outside wall and part of an interior.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts please call the State Fire Marshal Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
I-79 closed from mile marker 101-104
Gary Donald Smith ll
UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morgantown woman
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Policy analysts question Justice’s push to repeal state income tax
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Governor Justice proposes cutting income tax

Latest News

Elkins Fire Department reminds residents to install carbon monoxide alarms and test them monthly
Donald P. Halpenny II
Harrison County man arrested in arson of his residence
Manchin Stresses to Biden the need for Responsible Natural Gas Production
McGee Foundation offers Generous Contribution to Glenville State College