Person of interest sought in Barbour County apartment fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The The W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the help of the public in finding 34-year-old Thomas Matthew Sims II. He is believed to have information regarding a recent fire started at a Belington apartment complex. Sims still believed to be in the area.

The apartment complex, which stands at 22 Crim Avenue, has 10 units. All of these units were occupied at the time the fire started, though only one minor injury was reported among the residents, and no one was displaced because of the fire. The blaze caused damage to an outside wall and part of an interior.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts please call the State Fire Marshal Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

