Advertisement

S.C. zoo will name roach after your ex

By WHNS Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS) - If love isn’t exactly in the air for you this Valentine’s Day, a South Carolina zoo has a unique gift that could maybe offer up some revenge.

The Greenville Zoo has some Madagascar hissing cockroaches that for $15, you can name after your ex!

“We are initiating our first annual ‘It’s a Bug’s Life’ initiative. You have the opportunity to name one of our beloved cockroaches to a deserving or not so deserving valentines that you have in mind,” Jennifer Garcia, the zoo’s education coordinator said.

Not only will the zoo send you a certificate, they will also announce the name of your not-so-special someone on Facebook on Valentine’s Day.

“Proceeds are a great way to support the zoo and help us to raise funds for our programs, our animals, their exhibits and just our daily operation,” Garcia said.

If you want to name a roach, you’ll need to call the zoo by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WHNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
I-79 closed from mile marker 101-104
Gary Donald Smith ll
UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morgantown woman
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Policy analysts question Justice’s push to repeal state income tax
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
Governor Justice proposes cutting income tax

Latest News

Valentine's Day decorations are seen on the White House lawn on Friday.
Bidens view Valentine’s Day decorations on White House lawn
West Virginia Department of Education
West Virginia Academy files suit against state Board of Education
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden, accompanied by their dogs, walked out among...
Bidens talk about Valentine's Day decorations