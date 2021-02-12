Two Mountaineer women’s basketball games rescheduled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Thursday that two Mountaineer women’s basketball games have been rescheduled.

No. 19 West Virginia will travel to Kansas on Saturday, February 27 followed by a trip to Kansas State on Wednesday, March 3.

Both those games that were originally slated for January were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's games at Kansas and Kansas State have been rescheduled#HailWV #PhysicalFor40



Read more below ⤵️ https://t.co/IFsN4GqZjN — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) February 11, 2021

The Mountaineers host Oklahoma this Sunday at 2 p.m. and ride an 11-game win streak.

