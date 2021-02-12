Two Mountaineer women’s basketball games rescheduled
At Kansas & Kansas State
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Thursday that two Mountaineer women’s basketball games have been rescheduled.
No. 19 West Virginia will travel to Kansas on Saturday, February 27 followed by a trip to Kansas State on Wednesday, March 3.
Both those games that were originally slated for January were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
The Mountaineers host Oklahoma this Sunday at 2 p.m. and ride an 11-game win streak.
