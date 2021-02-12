Advertisement

Two Mountaineer women’s basketball games rescheduled

At Kansas & Kansas State
WVU WBB
WVU WBB(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Thursday that two Mountaineer women’s basketball games have been rescheduled.

No. 19 West Virginia will travel to Kansas on Saturday, February 27 followed by a trip to Kansas State on Wednesday, March 3.

Both those games that were originally slated for January were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Mountaineers host Oklahoma this Sunday at 2 p.m. and ride an 11-game win streak.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
I-79 closed from mile marker 101-104
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
New details released in alleged murder of Morgantown woman
Gary Donald Smith ll
UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morgantown woman
Snowfall Estimates 02/09
5 News Snow Forecast
Power lines
Mon Power to have emergency interruption in Fairmont area Thursday, Feb. 11

Latest News

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against...
WVU starting CB Miller announces intentions to transfer
WVU team
Mountaineer football to open 2021 season at Maryland
Derek Culver
West Virginia’s Culver named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team
David Shriver
Shriver’s 27 Leads Alderson Broaddus over Notre Dame (OH), 77-65